We Heart Harlie and Friends Gala Celebration

When we look back on our first four years as a 501(c)(3) organization, we are amazed at all we have accomplished. Over $100,000 raised for almost a dozen families, countless moments of support and an endless amount of love. As a celebration of these efforts, we will be hosting our first ever Gala Celebration.

We invite you to join us for an Open Bar and Silent Auction beginning at 6:00pm followed by a Seated Dinner. Then, the fun continues with a Live Auction and dancing your way in to the After Party.

Wear your favorite formal attire. Black tie or bow tie, sequined dress or trendy blazer - Whatever matches your dancing shoes!

Purchase tickets by July 15 and get $25 off each ticket. We can't wait to see you there!