We Heart Harlie and Friends Cornhole Tournament & Family Day

Sports Center of Richmond 1385 Overbrook Rd,, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Come join We Heart Harlie and Friends for our very first Cornhole Tournament and Family Day on Saturday June 2nd at SCOR. Doors open at 12:00pm and the tournament will start promptly at 12:30pm. Teams are guaranteed 4 games in a playoff format. In addition to the Cornhole Tournament we will have more fun and games like Casual Cornhole, Life Size Jenga, Bucket Pong and Ladder Golf. We also will have a bounce castle from 1:00pm-3:00pm. Turf’s Bar + Cafe will be open for beer and food. We will have NEW merchandise, information about our organization, and a sneak peek at upcoming events! And the best part? It’s all for a great cause – We Heart Harlie and Friends. Our mission is to offset the financial strain of medically fragile children. We’ve funded a variety of things for our families including a handicap accessible van, a handicap remodeled bathroom and travel expenses for cross country hospital journeys. Whether you’re looking for a competitive afternoon or a place to bring the family, this event will be a great way to kick off your summer!

For more information about the event, please visit https://weheartharlieandfriends.org/event/2018-cornhole-tournament/

Sports Center of Richmond 1385 Overbrook Rd,, Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness, Kids & Family
804-335-8264
