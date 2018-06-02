We Heart Harlie and Friends Cornhole Tournament & Family Day

Come join We Heart Harlie and Friends for our very first Cornhole Tournament and Family Day on Saturday June 2nd at SCOR. Doors open at 12:00pm and the tournament will start promptly at 12:30pm. Teams are guaranteed 4 games in a playoff format. In addition to the Cornhole Tournament we will have more fun and games like Casual Cornhole, Life Size Jenga, Bucket Pong and Ladder Golf. We also will have a bounce castle from 1:00pm-3:00pm. Turf’s Bar + Cafe will be open for beer and food. We will have NEW merchandise, information about our organization, and a sneak peek at upcoming events! And the best part? It’s all for a great cause – We Heart Harlie and Friends. Our mission is to offset the financial strain of medically fragile children. We’ve funded a variety of things for our families including a handicap accessible van, a handicap remodeled bathroom and travel expenses for cross country hospital journeys. Whether you’re looking for a competitive afternoon or a place to bring the family, this event will be a great way to kick off your summer!

For more information about the event, please visit https://weheartharlieandfriends.org/event/2018-cornhole-tournament/