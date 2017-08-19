Hear My Voice: Native American Art from the Past and Present

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Based on the notion of dialogue, Hear My Voice: Native American Art of the Past and Present explores conversations between Native American artists and their art across centuries, a continent, and 35 indigenous cultures. A total of 56 works illustrate the ways in which Native American art speaks of a shared knowledge and shared history while also being incredibly diverse in subject matter and medium. Organized into three themes, or types of dialogue, the exhibition explores how Native American artists relate to the natural world, their community, and the outside world and how those relationships affect their identity and work.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220

804-340-1400

