Healthy Mornings Speaker Series presents “Laugh Yourself Healthy”

Chrysalis Institute 213 Roseneath Rd , Virginia 23221

Natural Awakenings Magazine will host author Slash Coleman as part of it’s monthly speaker and networking series entitled “Healthy Mornings.” The acclaimed author will discuss his yearlong experiment with laughter using a formal system of inducing laughter called Laughter Yoga. The free event will take place at the Chrysalis Institute on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 8:00-9:15 AM. Doors open at 7:45 AM. Free coffee and snacks will be provided by Pastry Base and Bright Spot Coffee.

Chrysalis Institute 213 Roseneath Rd , Virginia 23221
Comedy, Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
804-405-6724
