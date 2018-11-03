Author and certified laughter yoga leader, Slash Coleman will host a viewing of the documentary film “Laughology” by Albert Nerenberg followed by a panel discussion of the movie with local humorists and wellness advocates. Sponsored by RVA Laugh Club, the event is appropriate for all ages and will take place at the Chrysalis Institute on Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 6:00-8:30 PM. There is a suggested donation of $15 and all proceeds will be donated to the Integral Yoga Center of Richmond which offers weekly Laughter Yoga classes.

The film, which blends humor with serious investigation, explores laughter’s origin and meaning and includes interviews with neuroscientists, cardiologists and Christian holy laughter groups. Panelists include: Herschel Stratego, stand-up comedian and musician, Casey Quinlan, author, TV news field producer, healthcare advocate and cancer survivor and David Pijor, art director, improviser and co-founder of the Coalition Theater.

“This is a breakthrough film in term of understanding the difference between laughter and humor,” Coleman says. “But, the best thing is that this film will make you feel good. Literally. You’ll actually feel your body chemistry change as you watch it.”

Coleman, who is best known for his award-winning books and performances on PBS, began a yearlong experiment with laughter in 2017. He formed Richmond’s first free weekly laughter club, hosts monthly laughter flash mobs and fluffs audience with laughter before theatrical events.

Health, Humor and Laughology Film Event will take place at Chrysalis Institute, 213 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA 23221 on Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 6:00 - 8:30 PM. For more information regarding this family friendly event, visit www.rvalaughclub or contact Slash Coleman at 804-353-3799 or rvalaughclub@gmail.com.