Headhunter – 5/73 CAV and Their Fight for Iraq’s Diyala River Valley

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Hear author Pete Svoboda talk about his new book, “Headhunter,” a unique account of the Global War on Terror. “Headhunter-5/73 CAV and Their Fight for Iraq’s Diyala River Valley” is the story of the 82nd Airborne Division’s 5th Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment’s 2006-2007 Iraq deployment. It’s a story of paratroopers, told by the brave airborne cavalry scouts, infantry riflemen and support troops who fought the enemy insurgents who were terrorizing the people of Diyala Province. The Squadron’s goal was to “aggressively execute a campaign plan that resulted in defeating the insurgents.”

Although free, space is limited - register early: https://bit.ly/2IkqnAy

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History
804-786-2060
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Headhunter – 5/73 CAV and Their Fight for Iraq’s Diyala River Valley - 2020-12-15 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Headhunter – 5/73 CAV and Their Fight for Iraq’s Diyala River Valley - 2020-12-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Headhunter – 5/73 CAV and Their Fight for Iraq’s Diyala River Valley - 2020-12-15 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Headhunter – 5/73 CAV and Their Fight for Iraq’s Diyala River Valley - 2020-12-15 14:00:00 ical
sprocket holiday 2020

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular