Hear author Pete Svoboda talk about his new book, “Headhunter,” a unique account of the Global War on Terror. “Headhunter-5/73 CAV and Their Fight for Iraq’s Diyala River Valley” is the story of the 82nd Airborne Division’s 5th Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment’s 2006-2007 Iraq deployment. It’s a story of paratroopers, told by the brave airborne cavalry scouts, infantry riflemen and support troops who fought the enemy insurgents who were terrorizing the people of Diyala Province. The Squadron’s goal was to “aggressively execute a campaign plan that resulted in defeating the insurgents.”

