Haymarket-Gainesville Business Association Hosts Marketplace Expo in Gainesville, Va.

Local Business Group Kicks Off Free Local Business Expo; Features Giveaways and Entertainment

The Haymarket Gainesville Business Association (HGBA) in Virginia is hosting its first Marketplace Expo on Sun., Mar. 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Eclipse Restaurant, Bar & Billiards in Gainesville, Va. Local businesses and not-for-profits with come together to showcase their products and services, while families can enjoy entertainers, music, a magician, a photo booth, and win door prizes. Food and drink can be ordered as well at Eclipse Restaurant, Bar & Billiards. Admission is free and open to the public. To RSVP, please go to www.hgba.biz.

The event is sponsored by Puffenbarger Insurance and Financial Services, Bull Run Mountain Neighbors, Neighbors of Lake Manassas, A Dog’s Day Out and ASHA Public Relations, LLC.

“We’re an association that brings together local businesses, and we thought why not invite the public to this one-stop shop experience of getting to know businesses and services in their neighborhood” said Terri Stevens, president of HGBA. “It’s always good to support our local community, and this expo is a way to showcase how much the Haymarket-Gainesville area has to offer,” said Stevens.

ABOUT HAYMARKET-GAINESVILLE BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (HGBA):

The Haymarket-Gainesville Business Association was established in 1990 when it was formed by a local group of professionals and business owners who recognized the area’s potential. In 2007, the organization reorganized to meet the ever changing needs of the Haymarket and Gainesville residents and businesses due to massive growth in the area. HGBA offers a forum for information sharing and contributions to community projects that positively impact businesses and residents. HGBA is a 501(c)(6) non-profit, all volunteer organization that meets every third Tuesday of the month. Go to www.hgba.biz for more information or visit HGBA on Facebook or Twitter @TweetHGBA.