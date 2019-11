Havdalah is the Jewish ceremony that marks the symbolic end of Shabbat and ushers in the new week. Join us in celebrating under the stars and immersed in the beauty of Camp Hilbert! This musical experience will be complete a campfire and sweet treats. Attendees should bring flashlights and blankets to sit on.

Sponsored by the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond and the Rachel Banks Foundation

$10 per household for JCC Members and $15 per household for Non-Members