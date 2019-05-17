Harvesting Happiness: Emotional Well-being for Skeptics and Seekers

Emotional Well-Being for Skeptics and Seekers

May 17-19, 2019

Happiness doesn't have to be a fleeting emotion. Through this workshop, attendees will learn how to reduce their stress and anxiety levels as they become positive forces within their own lives. Fostering creativity, building resilience, and achieving life long goals are just a few of the benefits that can be achieved when happiness is embraced. This nurturing program will help participants find the internal strength that they need to overcome major life challenges.

Life is filled with unexpected highs and lows. Learning how to emotionally handle these fluctuations is an important step towards taking back control of your life. During this program, participants will learn how an out-of-the-box approach to mindfulness can bring about positive emotional change. Guided activities and a journey inwards will help participants to:

- Understand how happiness directly impacts their life on a daily basis.

- Respond to life’s unexpected curve balls.

- Increase self-awareness by discovering the impact of conscious choice.

- Flip the table on challenges by turning them into opportunities.

- Learn how to bring joy, compassion, contentment, and happiness into a daily routine.

- Promote the cycle of self-healing by harvesting moments of true happiness.

Through film, music, story telling, and movement participants will rediscover what it means to live their lives from a place of contentment. Fears, social anxiety, and stress can slip away when obstacles are transformed into positive opportunities. Rediscover what it means to say “yes” to joy and “goodbye” to negative emotions by creating a stable environment that focuses on personal happiness.

Lisa Cypers Kamen of Harvesting Happiness

