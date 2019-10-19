Harvest Party at Cana Vineyards

Happy Harvest, Virginia!

Celebrate bringing in the 2019 grape harvest and the first anniversary of our new ownership with a full day of wine and good cheer in the beautiful Bull Run Mountains. Bring the whole family, and pets too! Enjoy tasty fare from Market Salamander, a fall market during the day, special wine discounts, and stay late for s'mores and music by the fire after 6 pm.

Our fall market will showcase local artisans and special treats from Berry Apiary and Urban Farm, Butterflies Bakeshop, EJs Meats and Treats, and more! Pre-bookable and walk-up photography sessions with Middleburg Moxie Natural Light Photography are available from 12-4 pm.

Join us in a toast to local agriculture, local artisanship, and our wonderful community. Party with us from 11 am to 8 pm, with the last tasting at 7 pm. Groups 8+ please call or email for reservations.

Cheers to the 2019 harvest!