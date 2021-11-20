Harvest Market - Yorktown Market Days

It’s a pre-Thanksgiving cornucopia of fun! Shop for turkeys, seasonal treats, and take home unique holiday pieces from local artists.

More than 50 vendors participate in this special November market. Visitors will find seasonal fruits and vegetables; fresh seafood; beef, pork, and chicken; farm milk and eggs; homemade breads and baked goods; kettle corn and flavored popcorn; gourmet dog treats; handmade potato chips; and so much more. Enjoy live demonstrations and live music too!

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, all 2021 events remain subject to change including dates, times, and locations.