HARVEST FESTIVAL - ROCK THE GRAPES

Celebrate Virginia Wine Month at our annual festival, Rock the Grapes-Harvest Festival!

In addition to our selection of Veramar Vineyard wines, James Charles Winery and Bogati Winery will be there pouring with their award-winning wines as well!

Featuring awesome live music from The Voodoo Blues and The Cruisers along with amazing local food, this festival is fun for everyone.

Your ticket includes admission, a souvenir wine glass, and a tasting voucher redeemable at any one of the wineries represented at the festival. Plus, wine-a-ritas are only $5 all day long!

You’ll even have the opportunity to stomp grapes, just like in I Love Lucy! Sign Ups will be done the day of! Get there early as slots will fill based on a first come first served basis! While you’re there, don’t forget to purchase your Foot Stomping T-shirt! *Supplies Limited*

Due to the popularity of this events, lawn chairs are recommended.

Tickets are $15 in advance ($12.75 for Estate Club members) and $20 at the gate for everyone.

Pets are not allowed at the festival. No outside food will be permitted at the festival. This event will go on, rain or shine, and tickets are not refundable for weather-related reasons.