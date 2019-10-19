Harvest Celebration at Breaux Vineyards

Come and celebrate the end of a bountiful harvest season with us!

We will have King Street Oyster Bar here for this fun-filled two-day event to bring you oysters in 6 different varieties. From salty to sweet, robust to delicate, you will want to try them all! Oysters will be sold raw, topped, and grilled. Lobster rolls, crab cakes, and spiced shrimp will be available for purchase. Everyone knows that oysters pair perfectly with wine! Wine tastings will be available all day.

We will also have 3 Fires Oven with their delicious wood-fired pizzas.

There will be live music on both days as well as craft vendors selling their wares on site!