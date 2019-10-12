As grapes, apples and fall vegetables are being harvested for renderings of fine wines and delicious dinners and desserts, artists are filling the halls and walls of their studios with art in preparation for the Fall Art Tour, the first weekend of November. Chefs are experimenting with new menus and inns are plumping pillows in anticipation of a rush of visitors eager to Experience Rappahannock in its full Fall finery.
hARTvest Time-Second Saturday
Rappahannock County , Virginia
Rappahannock County , Virginia View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink Event, Workshops
Oct 7, 2019Oct 12, 2019
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more