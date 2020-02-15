Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ in Concert

Altria Theater 6 N Laurel Street, Virginia 23220

Relive the magic of your favorite wizard in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ in Concert. Based on the third installment of J.K. Rowling’s classic saga, fans of all ages can now experience the thrilling tale accompanied by the music of a live symphony orchestra as Harry soars across the big screen.

HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WIZARDING WORLD trademark and logo © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s19)

Altria Theater 6 N Laurel Street, Virginia 23220
Concerts & Live Music, Film
