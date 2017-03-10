Harrisonburg Dance Cooperative presents "the best things happen while you're dancing" fundraising gala

Church of the Incarnation 292 North Liberty St, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801

Come one, come all to revel in knowing that "the best things happen while you're dancing"! Support Harrisonburg Dance Cooperative and attend our Gala Fundraiser next month, Friday, March 10th! Delicacies, drinks, and dance party will be provided and tantalizing silent actions items for you to bid on (and win) as well! Ellie de Waal, HDC president, will also update you on our efforts and creative process. Tickets to the event are $30 per person

Church of the Incarnation 292 North Liberty St, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801

