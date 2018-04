Join us for a delightful evening of delicacies, drinks, and dancing! Bid on wonderful silent auction items while enjoying food from A Bowl of Good and beer from Pale Fire Brewing. Dance the night away to music played by special guest DJ Divix from NYC. All proceeds will benefit the Harrisonburg Dance Cooperative mission of bringing dance to all! Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door.

Tickets may be purchased at https://www.artful.ly/store/events/14775