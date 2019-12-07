Harp! The Herald Angels Play! featuring the American Youth Harp Ensemble

Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221

A favorite Richmond holiday tradition, this Grammy-considered ensemble will enthrall concert-goers with their performance of beloved holiday classics. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and students and $5 for children. For more information or to order tickets, call 804-837-9355 or order online at www.greenspringmusic.org.

Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
8048379355
