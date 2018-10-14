HARMONY is the fusion of spectacular vocals with distinct singing styles of two world-acclaimed a cappella groups, the Maccabeats and Naturally 7. These two groups, each of whom are rich with cultural traditions, will perform at the Altria Theater. Having shared the stage only one other time, these two musical sensations are sure to inspire and entertain an audience of all ages.

Cost: $25-$125

20% discount for groups of 20 or more.

Purchase tickets at altriatheater.com

For more information, contact Leslie McGuigan, Director of Cultural Arts, at lmcguigan@weinsteinjcc.org or 545-8644.