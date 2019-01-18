Happy Hour at Bogati is simple: with the purchase of a bottle of wine, you get a flatbread pizza of your choice for half price!
Happy Hour
Bogati Winery 35246 Harry Byrd Hwy, Round Hill, Virginia 20141
Bogati Winery 35246 Harry Byrd Hwy, Round Hill, Virginia 20141 View Map
Food & Drink
Jan 18, 2019
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more