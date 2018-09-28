Happy Hour with WCVE

Grab a drink with the people who bring you news, music and more at Courthouse Creek Cider!

To celebrate our community of public media listeners, Courthouse Creek Cider is releasing a special WCVE cider using a local ingredient on the Slow Food RVA Ark of Taste list: https://www.slowfoodusa.org/ark-of-taste-in-the-usa | Follow us on Instagram at @wcve to learn more about this unique collaboration.

While at the Happy Hour, you can also purchase our “Public Radio Nerd” metal pint glass for $15. Pint glasses are only available for purchase at the happy hour. All proceeds benefit the station's mission to educate, entertain, and inspire.

Can’t make it, but want to become a member. Go to: ideastations.org/give.

Don’t forget to show your love for public radio with #pledgeWCVE!

------

Courthouse Creek Cider is a the only cidery in Virginia to produce all of its ciders “rustic style” using minimal preservatives (if any at all), barrel aging and locally sourced ingredients.

Slow Food RVA is a local non-profit focused on reconnecting Central Virginia with the people, traditions, plants, animals, lands and waters that produce our regional food, promoting sustainability and preserving biodiversity.

BigTree (foraging the paw paws from their land) is a multidisciplinary creative agency who helps align your company mission and vision with your visual identity by refining your message, uncovering your essence, and designing a brand that is clear and true to your business values.

Share this event with your friends and follow along for more details as this event gets closer!