Happy Birthday John Carlyle!: A 1770s Celebration

to Google Calendar - Happy Birthday John Carlyle!: A 1770s Celebration - 2019-02-02 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Happy Birthday John Carlyle!: A 1770s Celebration - 2019-02-02 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Happy Birthday John Carlyle!: A 1770s Celebration - 2019-02-02 12:00:00 iCalendar - Happy Birthday John Carlyle!: A 1770s Celebration - 2019-02-02 12:00:00

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Join us as we wish a very happy birthday to Alexandria town founder, Col. John Carlyle. Festivities will include 18th-century dancing, live music, and a birthday treat! Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

Info
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314 View Map
Education & Learning, History
703-549-2997
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Happy Birthday John Carlyle!: A 1770s Celebration - 2019-02-02 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Happy Birthday John Carlyle!: A 1770s Celebration - 2019-02-02 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Happy Birthday John Carlyle!: A 1770s Celebration - 2019-02-02 12:00:00 iCalendar - Happy Birthday John Carlyle!: A 1770s Celebration - 2019-02-02 12:00:00
Catch the Buzz

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular