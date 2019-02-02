Join us as we wish a very happy birthday to Alexandria town founder, Col. John Carlyle. Festivities will include 18th-century dancing, live music, and a birthday treat! Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
Happy Birthday John Carlyle!: A 1770s Celebration
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314 View Map
Education & Learning, History
Jan 30, 2019
