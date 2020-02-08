Join us as we wish a very happy 300th birthday to Alexandria town founder, Col. John Carlyle. Festivities will include 18th-century dancing, live music, and a birthday treat! Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
Happy 300th Birthday John Carlyle!
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
History
Jan 10, 2020
