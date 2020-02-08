Happy 300th Birthday John Carlyle!

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Join us as we wish a very happy 300th birthday to Alexandria town founder, Col. John Carlyle. Festivities will include 18th-century dancing, live music, and a birthday treat! Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314 View Map
703-549-2997
