What Happened? Three American Military Disasters

In this presentation, our Director Clay Mountcastle will discuss three pivotal military disasters: Operation Eagle Claw, the Green Ramp Accident, and the 1994 Black Hawk Shootdown Incident. He will present the what and the why of each event, and how each shaped the U.S. military going forward. This program will also serve as a reminder of and a tribute to those thousands of Americans lost to military accidents over the years.

Although free, space is limited - register early: https://bit.ly/31Qf0au

