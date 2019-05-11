Hanover’s Sounds Festival featuring the Richmond Symphony under the Big Tent

Join us under the Big Tent for some big fun at the Hanover’s Sounds Festival, featuring the Richmond Symphony with No BS! Brass Band under the Big Tent on Saturday, May 11th at Pole Green Park, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.! This free, family-friendly festival will take place Mother’s Day weekend, so that you can celebrate the special people in your life with a lovely evening of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

Hanover County Parks & Recreation, Hanover County Public Schools, Hanover Education Foundation, and the Richmond Symphony are thrilled to be hosting this free festival in celebration of Hanover. Performances will begin at 4:00 p.m. and will last throughout the evening culminating with the Richmond Symphony performing with No BS! Brass Band at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can look forward to entertainment from local musical acts including Remnants Rock ‘n’ Soul, Hanover Concert Band, Hanover All-County High School Jazz Band, and more. Grab something to munch on from a variety of food trucks on site. Festival vendors/exhibitors include the following: Art on Wheels providing a free children’s craft (gifts for mom), Richmond Music & Arts sponsoring an Instrument Petting Zoo, local craft and artisan booths, and more!

Bring your own blanket or chair and cozy up to music under the stars.

As with previous Big Tent Festivals, this event has the goal of leaving behind lasting benefit to the community in the form of funds for music education programs in Hanover County Public Schools through the Hanover Education Foundation.

Check out our website for more information! http://tinyurl.com/hanovers-sounds-festival