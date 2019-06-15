Join Carlyle House for our free annual Hands on History Tent event. This year, our activities will be focusing on the late 1800s in Alexandria, covering the topics of the Civil War, Slavery in Alexandria, and Reconstruction. Learn about the city’s history during this period at a variety of booths set up on the front lawn of the Carlyle House.
Hands on History Tent
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
