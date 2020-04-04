Hands On History and Science Day

to Google Calendar - Hands On History and Science Day - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hands On History and Science Day - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hands On History and Science Day - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Hands On History and Science Day - 2020-04-04 10:00:00

Stratford Hall 483 Great House Road, Virginia 22558

Come to Stratford Hall‘s inaugural Hands on History and Science Day Saturday, April 4!

Featuring kid-focused activities in archaeology, paleontology, history, physics, and colonial games. Learn more about history and science from educators and college faculty, who will be visiting Stratford Hall and leading the fun-filled day!

Don’t miss this special experience for the whole family from 10am – 3pm.

Tickets on sale now!

Cost:

Adults, ages 18 and up: $10

Children, ages 17 and under: $5

Free for Friends of Stratford

Questions? Please email contact@stratfordhall.org for more information.

Info

Stratford Hall 483 Great House Road, Virginia 22558 View Map
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
8044931979
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Hands On History and Science Day - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hands On History and Science Day - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hands On History and Science Day - 2020-04-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Hands On History and Science Day - 2020-04-04 10:00:00
Endless Offerings

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular