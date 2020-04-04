Come to Stratford Hall‘s inaugural Hands on History and Science Day Saturday, April 4!

Featuring kid-focused activities in archaeology, paleontology, history, physics, and colonial games. Learn more about history and science from educators and college faculty, who will be visiting Stratford Hall and leading the fun-filled day!

Don’t miss this special experience for the whole family from 10am – 3pm.

Tickets on sale now!

Cost:

Adults, ages 18 and up: $10

Children, ages 17 and under: $5

Free for Friends of Stratford

Questions? Please email contact@stratfordhall.org for more information.