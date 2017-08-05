Hand Printed Tea Towels Workshop

Design, carve, and hand print your own designs on fabric! This workshop will teach you the basics of Linocutting, a printmaking technique which involves carving images into linoleum. Students will translate their hand drawn designs into stamps and use them to create two patterned tea towels with washable fabric inks. Once dry, student will heat set their designs making them permanent and functional. These foundations will inspire you to create more elaborate designs on a variety of fabric surfaces.

Members $40, Nonmembers $55