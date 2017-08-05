Hand Printed Tea Towels Workshop

to Google Calendar - Hand Printed Tea Towels Workshop - 2017-08-05 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hand Printed Tea Towels Workshop - 2017-08-05 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hand Printed Tea Towels Workshop - 2017-08-05 10:30:00 iCalendar - Hand Printed Tea Towels Workshop - 2017-08-05 10:30:00

The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue , Virginia 23451

Design, carve, and hand print your own designs on fabric! This workshop will teach you the basics of Linocutting, a printmaking technique which involves carving images into linoleum. Students will translate their hand drawn designs into stamps and use them to create two patterned tea towels with washable fabric inks. Once dry, student will heat set their designs making them permanent and functional. These foundations will inspire you to create more elaborate designs on a variety of fabric surfaces.

Members $40, Nonmembers $55

Info
The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue , Virginia 23451 View Map
Workshops
7574250000
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Hand Printed Tea Towels Workshop - 2017-08-05 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hand Printed Tea Towels Workshop - 2017-08-05 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hand Printed Tea Towels Workshop - 2017-08-05 10:30:00 iCalendar - Hand Printed Tea Towels Workshop - 2017-08-05 10:30:00
Always Classic Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular