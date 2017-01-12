The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts presents:

Hampton Roads Digital Photography Club Exhibit

Opening Reception: January 12, 2017 from 6pm – 8pm

On View: January 12 – February 11th

Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Saturday from 11am – 4pm

Thursday, January 12, between the hours of 6pm and 8pm, the non-profit photography club of over 185 members will be displaying an array of aesthetically pleasing photography that demonstrates multiple styles.

HRDPC was formed to educate, encourage, and expand the photographic knowledge of its members through educational activities, guest speakers, challenges, exhibitions, weekly meetings, public events and supportive photography critiques.

Guests will have the opportunity to view engaging photography from participating members with the option to buy select works.

This event is free and open to the public

Call 757-923-0003 or visit online at SuffolkCenter.org for additional information.