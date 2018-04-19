Hampton Roads Academy’s 11th annual One-Act Festival celebrates four unique, short, one-act plays featuring HRA Upper School students. Plays include: The Acting Lesson by Willard Sims directed by HRA senior Adam Stein, The Fortune Cookie by Tuan Phan and Another Beautiful Story by John Clancy directed by HRA third grade teacher Kate Goddin, and Roanoke by Michael Lew directed by HRA’s headmaster Peter W. Mertz.

The One-Acts will be presented in a true festival setting with three different performance spaces around campus. The audience will be led to each space to see the performances, which will be performed in intimate black box settings.

Hampton Roads Academy Performing Arts presents the 11th annual One-Act Festival Thursday, April 19, Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21. All performances start at 7 p.m. in Hampton Roads Academy’s Svein J. Lassen Auditorium. Tickets are available at $5 for students and $10 for adults. For more information call (757) 884-9139.