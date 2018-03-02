Hampton Roads Academy presents: Young Frankenstein

to Google Calendar - Hampton Roads Academy presents: Young Frankenstein - 2018-03-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hampton Roads Academy presents: Young Frankenstein - 2018-03-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hampton Roads Academy presents: Young Frankenstein - 2018-03-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Hampton Roads Academy presents: Young Frankenstein - 2018-03-02 19:00:00

Hampton Roads Academy 739 Academy Lane, City of Newport News, Virginia 23602

The hilarious Mel Brooks musical of his famous 1974 film "comes to life" on the HRA stage. Join Frederick Frankenstein, Igor, Inga, Frau Blucher and The Monster "Puttin' On The Ritz" in this laugh-a-minute musical! Young Frankenstein opens Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m. and continues March 3, 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m.

Info
Hampton Roads Academy 739 Academy Lane, City of Newport News, Virginia 23602 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Hampton Roads Academy presents: Young Frankenstein - 2018-03-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hampton Roads Academy presents: Young Frankenstein - 2018-03-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hampton Roads Academy presents: Young Frankenstein - 2018-03-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Hampton Roads Academy presents: Young Frankenstein - 2018-03-02 19:00:00
How Can You Resist? Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular