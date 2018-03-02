The hilarious Mel Brooks musical of his famous 1974 film "comes to life" on the HRA stage. Join Frederick Frankenstein, Igor, Inga, Frau Blucher and The Monster "Puttin' On The Ritz" in this laugh-a-minute musical! Young Frankenstein opens Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m. and continues March 3, 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m.
Hampton Roads Academy presents: Young Frankenstein
Hampton Roads Academy 739 Academy Lane, City of Newport News, Virginia 23602
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
Feb 15, 2018
