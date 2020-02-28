Hampton Roads Academy presents The Addams Family A New Musical

Hampton Roads Academy 739 Academy Lane, City of Newport News, Virginia 23602

Hampton Roads Academy presents The Addams Family A New Musical, a comedy that celebrates the kooky, spooky family we have all grown to love. It's a story about family bonds, love, and trust that embraces the wackiness in every family. Join us on Feb. 28, 29, March 6 & 7 at 7 p.m. and Sun., March 8 at 2 p.m. It's a timeless classic the family is sure to love! Visit hra.org to order your tickets and reserve your seat! The Addams Family A New Musical is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036.

www.theatricalrights.com

Hampton Roads Academy 739 Academy Lane, City of Newport News, Virginia 23602
Theater & Dance
