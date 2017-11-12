Aquila Theatre sheds new light on this tragic story by William Shakespeare. Recognized by many as his greatest and most popular play, Hamlet is a compelling tale of familial conflict, personal ambition, love, and revenge. Set in the Kingdom of Denmark, the play centers on Prince Hamlet and his pursuit for vengeance against his uncle, Claudius, who murdered his own brother—Hamlet’s father, King Hamlet. Claudius seized the throne and married King Hamlet’s widow. Guided by his father’s ghost, Prince Hamlet is driven to avenge this treason and from there ensues an epic drama replete with deceit, mistrust, and schemes. Four centuries after its premiere, Hamlet remains one of the classics of the world stage and Aquila Theatre’s signature physical style honors this masterpiece with a stellar production that is “beautifully spoken, dramatically revealing and crystalline in effect” (The New Yorker).
Hamlet
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Theater & Dance
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
Most Popular
From Dirt to Glass
Lovingston leads the farm-to-brew movement. more
New Oyster Cult
Recipes and news from the oyster beat. more
The Memphis Beat
Tennessee's Bluff City remains restless and eager. more