Aquila Theatre sheds new light on this tragic story by William Shakespeare. Recognized by many as his greatest and most popular play, Hamlet is a compelling tale of familial conflict, personal ambition, love, and revenge. Set in the Kingdom of Denmark, the play centers on Prince Hamlet and his pursuit for vengeance against his uncle, Claudius, who murdered his own brother—Hamlet’s father, King Hamlet. Claudius seized the throne and married King Hamlet’s widow. Guided by his father’s ghost, Prince Hamlet is driven to avenge this treason and from there ensues an epic drama replete with deceit, mistrust, and schemes. Four centuries after its premiere, Hamlet remains one of the classics of the world stage and Aquila Theatre’s signature physical style honors this masterpiece with a stellar production that is “beautifully spoken, dramatically revealing and crystalline in effect” (The New Yorker).