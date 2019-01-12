Join us for the 2019 edition of Hamiltunes RVA, the sing-a-long event that gives everyone a “shot” to tell their story!

Be in “The Room Where It Happens” when Firehouse Theatre and the Virginia Museum of History and Culture host HamiltunesRVA, an opportunity for fans to share their love of the Broadway show. You can’t “Say No to This,” so join the revolution by signing up to belt your patriotic heart out on stage or choose to simply support the cause from the comfort of your seat in the audience. Either way, you won’t be “Satisfied” unless you’re part of the “Non-Stop” fun. No need to “Wait for It” get your tickets today!

Those brave Revolutionary Singers can sign-up for any specific part they’d like to sing. There are 186 available parts to sing in HAMILTON. We’ll maximize our militia by allowing Revolutionary Singers to sing individual parts of their choosing. For example, someone could sing Burr in “Wait For It” in Act I and then sing Madison in “Washington on Your Side” in Act II. There are solo/lead and chorus parts available.

Pricing:

Revolutionary Singers - $10 (will sing a role or role(s) on stage)

Support Troops - $15 (will be in the audience and can sing along)

Founding Fathers (and Mothers) Tickets - $25 (VIP seating in first 3 rows)

Ticket sales benefit the Richmond Theatre Artists Fund.

You have to be at least 14 years old to be a Revolutionary Singer. Support Troop tickets can be purchased by stars of all ages. If you purchase a Revolutionary Singer ticket, we’ll email you a link to an online signup sheet for roles on Tuesday, Jan 2 at 12 noon. Detailed instructions and a link to the signup page will be emailed to those who have purchased Revolutionary Singer tickets by Jan 1. Signup for roles is on a first-come first-serve basis.

*Firehouse offers no refunds, exchanges, or transfers

Questions? Contact Firehouse Theatre at 804-355-2001.