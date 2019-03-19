Halt, Buzas & Powell's March Nonprofit Bites

United Way in Alexandria 701 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Halt, Buzas & Powell is proud to partner with the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce on this event. Join us at United Way for lunch, where two of the most impactful nonprofit leaders in the area will speak about their experiences! Comfort Cases founder Rob Scheer and Global Impact President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Jackson will each give a 45-minute presentation that offers their insight and knowledge into being leaders in the nonprofit sector.

United Way in Alexandria 701 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
