Join us if you dare for a night of ghoulishly good music, bonfire at sunset, corn hole, shopping vendors, spooktacular food and wine!! $10 admission includes wine tasting. Beer available for purchase and a sangria station!
Hallowine
LAZY DAYS WINERY 1351 N. AMHERST HWY-US 29, Amherst, Virginia 24521
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
Oct 10, 2018
