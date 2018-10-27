Hallowine

LAZY DAYS WINERY 1351 N. AMHERST HWY-US 29, Amherst, Virginia 24521

Join us if you dare for a night of ghoulishly good music, bonfire at sunset, corn hole, shopping vendors, spooktacular food and wine!! $10 admission includes wine tasting. Beer available for purchase and a sangria station!

LAZY DAYS WINERY 1351 N. AMHERST HWY-US 29, Amherst, Virginia 24521
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
4343816088
