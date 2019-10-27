HALLOWEEN TEA

Little ghouls and goblins arrive dressed in their favorite costume to enjoy spooky treats and beverages during a Halloween Scary Tea.
$64 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity, suitable for children 3 and up.
Ritz Carlton Tysons Corner 1700 Tysons Blvd., McLean, Virginia 22102
Little ghouls and goblins arrive dressed in their favorite costume to enjoy spooky treats and beverages during a Halloween Scary Tea.
$64 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity, suitable for children 3 and up.
Oct 15, 2019
Oct 16, 2019
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
© 2016 Cape Fear Publishing Co. Inc.