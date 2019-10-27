HALLOWEEN TEA

Ritz Carlton Tysons Corner 1700 Tysons Blvd., McLean, Virginia 22102

Little ghouls and goblins arrive dressed in their favorite costume to enjoy spooky treats and beverages during a Halloween Scary Tea.

$64 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity, suitable for children 3 and up.

Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
