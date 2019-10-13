Halloween Hop at Dulles Landing

Dress up in your favorite costume and dance ‘til you drop at Dulles Landing’s Halloween Hop featuring family friendly musical entertainment and a Halloween dog parade! Join us for free activities including arts and crafts, face painting and giveaways.

Schedule of Events:

Arts and Crafts: Decorate Your Own Reusable Tote Bag: 11 AM – 2 PM

Musical Entertainment: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Dance Activity 12 PM

Dog Halloween Parade: 1:30 PM

Pick up goodies and giveaways at end of parade at PetSmart

Dressed up dogs and their owners will gather and walk the parade route, ending at PetSmart for a group photo and giveaways!