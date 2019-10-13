Halloween Hop at Dulles Landing

to Google Calendar - Halloween Hop at Dulles Landing - 2019-10-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Hop at Dulles Landing - 2019-10-13 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Halloween Hop at Dulles Landing - 2019-10-13 11:00:00 iCalendar - Halloween Hop at Dulles Landing - 2019-10-13 11:00:00

Dulles Landing Clocktower Dulles Landing Drive , Virginia 20166

Dress up in your favorite costume and dance ‘til you drop at Dulles Landing’s Halloween Hop featuring family friendly musical entertainment and a Halloween dog parade! Join us for free activities including arts and crafts, face painting and giveaways.

Schedule of Events:

Arts and Crafts: Decorate Your Own Reusable Tote Bag: 11 AM – 2 PM

Musical Entertainment: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Dance Activity 12 PM

Dog Halloween Parade: 1:30 PM

Pick up goodies and giveaways at end of parade at PetSmart

Dressed up dogs and their owners will gather and walk the parade route, ending at PetSmart for a group photo and giveaways!

Info

Dulles Landing Clocktower Dulles Landing Drive , Virginia 20166 View Map
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Halloween Hop at Dulles Landing - 2019-10-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Hop at Dulles Landing - 2019-10-13 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Halloween Hop at Dulles Landing - 2019-10-13 11:00:00 iCalendar - Halloween Hop at Dulles Landing - 2019-10-13 11:00:00
Take A Ride

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular