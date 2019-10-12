Halloween in Diagon Alley

to Google Calendar - Halloween in Diagon Alley - 2019-10-12 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Halloween in Diagon Alley - 2019-10-12 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Halloween in Diagon Alley - 2019-10-12 12:00:00 iCalendar - Halloween in Diagon Alley - 2019-10-12 12:00:00

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Celebrate Halloween in Diagon Alley! Join us as we transform the parking lot of Book People into our own RVA Diagon Alley! We will have vendors, raffles, food, & other great family friendly activities. You do not want to miss this!

Info

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event, Talks & Readings
8042884346
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Halloween in Diagon Alley - 2019-10-12 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Halloween in Diagon Alley - 2019-10-12 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Halloween in Diagon Alley - 2019-10-12 12:00:00 iCalendar - Halloween in Diagon Alley - 2019-10-12 12:00:00
Little Luxuries

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular