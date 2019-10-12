Celebrate Halloween in Diagon Alley! Join us as we transform the parking lot of Book People into our own RVA Diagon Alley! We will have vendors, raffles, food, & other great family friendly activities. You do not want to miss this!
Halloween in Diagon Alley
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event, Talks & Readings
