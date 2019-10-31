Things are going to get spooky at the Chrysler. During the day, make frightening crafts and search the Museum for living works of art. At 4 p.m., the lights will go down in the galleries for flashlight tours and the Monster Mash Dance Party will kick off in Huber Court. There will be fun for the entire family. Registration is recommended.
Halloween Costume Bash
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
