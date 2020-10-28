Looking to improve your bartending skills and make some fun cocktails along the way? We got you covered! Come join us for a virtual cocktail demonstration hosted by our friends at Please Bring Chips.
COST //
$9.99 for a fun night mixing cocktails hosted by Please Bring Chips.
WHAT YOU NEED //
1 device (computer, phone, tablet) to connect to our Zoom.
Ingredients list and suggested bar equipment (provided by United Fray 1 week before the event) so you can make your drinks at home!
HOW IT WORKS //
The ingredients list (provided by United Fray 1 week before the event) and Zoom info (sent 2 hours before the event begins) will be sent to registered participants prior to the event.
During the 1 hour session, our guest bartender will walk you through the steps for making 3 perfect craft cocktails.
While you sip your drinks, any questions and conversation are welcome throughout!
CLASS SCHEDULE //
September 3 - Labor Day Cocktail Class
September 24 - Fall Themed Cocktail Class
October 28 - Halloween Cocktail Class
November 18 - Thanksgiving Cocktail Class
REGISTRATION //
Register via Eventbrite to choose your class: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-craft-cocktail-class-with-please-bring-chips-tickets-115883487631