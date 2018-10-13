Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing

LAZY DAYS WINERY 1351 N. AMHERST HWY-US 29, Amherst, Virginia 24521

Enjoy five Lazy Days Wines paired with five Halloween candies for only $10. Discover the before and after effect your favorite Halloween candy has on your palate, you're in for a real surprise! Be sure to pick up your ticket to our Hallowine festival on October 27th.

LAZY DAYS WINERY 1351 N. AMHERST HWY-US 29, Amherst, Virginia 24521
