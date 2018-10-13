Enjoy five Lazy Days Wines paired with five Halloween candies for only $10. Discover the before and after effect your favorite Halloween candy has on your palate, you're in for a real surprise! Be sure to pick up your ticket to our Hallowine festival on October 27th.
Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing
LAZY DAYS WINERY 1351 N. AMHERST HWY-US 29, Amherst, Virginia 24521
LAZY DAYS WINERY 1351 N. AMHERST HWY-US 29, Amherst, Virginia 24521 View Map
Food & Drink
Oct 10, 2018
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. more