All ghosts, ghouls, goblins and zombies are invited for an evening of spooky fun at the winery, featuring party beats and lots of fun! It's time to get creative! Whatever you wear, make it funky and fabulous and boogie through the night as your alter ego - there will even be prizes for the best costumes! Hors d'oeuvres and a glass of Witch's Brew are included with your ticket.