Halloween 5K + Monster Mile at Embrey Mill

Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center 1600 1600 Mine Road, Stafford, Virginia 22554

The 3rd annual Halloween 5k and Monster Mile are back! Can you conquer the dreaded Horror Hill at Embrey Mill? There will be prizes for the winners including cash and trophies as well as medals handed out to all of the children who run the Monster Mile! During the event we will be reporting live on our Facebook, so look for you and your family after the races! Join us October 27th and bring your friends and family!

Info
Fitness, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
