The 3rd annual Halloween 5k and Monster Mile are back! Can you conquer the dreaded Horror Hill at Embrey Mill? There will be prizes for the winners including cash and trophies as well as medals handed out to all of the children who run the Monster Mile! During the event we will be reporting live on our Facebook, so look for you and your family after the races! Join us October 27th and bring your friends and family!
Halloween 5K + Monster Mile at Embrey Mill
Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center 1600 1600 Mine Road, Stafford, Virginia 22554
Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center 1600 1600 Mine Road, Stafford, Virginia 22554 View Map
Fitness, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
Oct 24, 2018
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. more