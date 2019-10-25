Hallo-Wine Swing! with the 17-piece Silver Tones Swing Band!

Hallo-Wine Swing! at Blue Valley Winery

* Friday, October 25, 2019

7 to 11 pm

Blue Valley Vineyard & Winery

5535 Blue Valley Way

Delaplane, Virginia

Join the Silver Tones Swing Band at Blue Valley Vineyard & Winery for their 7th annual Halloween swing dance. This special masquerade dance will begin with a 45-minute swing dance lesson by world-renown swing dancer Ewa Burak. At 7:45 pm, the powerhouse Silver Tones will begin three sets of high-energy big band swing! One complimentary glass of BVW wine and the dance lesson are included in admission. Food will be available for purchase, to compliment your Blue Valley wine. A dance partner is not required; there will be skilled swing dancers on-site to help you practice your moves. And if dancing isn’t your thing, just enjoy the great sounds of the Silver Tones and take in the breathtaking views at Blue Valley Vineyard. Costumes are recommended but not required for attendance. There will be a prize for best costume. Advanced tickets are $25 and can be purchased at SilverTonesSwingBand.com. Tickets will be available at the door for $30 (under 21, $20 at the door with ID). Eat, drink, and be scary!