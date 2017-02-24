Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls ran for 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway in 1950. It received nearly unanimous positive reviews from critics and won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks and Oliviers. Set in the mythical New York underworld, the oddball romantic comedy follows two small-time gamblers as they pursue love and luck—from the heart of Times Square and the cafes of Havana, Cuba, to the sewers of New York City.

Some productions contain mature content and/or content that may be offensive to some audiences. Please contact the Box Office for more details.

Friday, February 24 at 8PM

Saturday, February 25 at 2:30PM

Saturday, February 25 at 8PM

Sunday, February 26 at 2:30PM

Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for senior citizens and $10 for non-SU students. Purchase tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call 540/665-4569 or go to www.conservatoryperforms.org. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours before this concert at the performance venue.