Guy Jones: "Drawing Energy: The Logic of Madness"

Opening reception: Thursday, July 12, 6:30–8:00 pm

Artist Guy Jones explores art’s ability to transcend and heal by tapping into what he calls the “logic of madness.” Jones draws directly onto the surface of animal skulls and bones, tree fungus, turtle shells, and gourds, experiencing a deep spiritual kinship with the natural objects that serve as his canvases. Jones’s “Drawing Energy: The Logic of Madness” will be on view at The Art League gallery, July 5-August 5, 2018.

Using micron pen and scratchboard techniques, Jones creates artworks that are mischievous, whimsical, and a bit eerie. At first glance, his work might seem macabre, but Jones has a different perspective: “Some people see something dead when they see a skull, but I see something living,” Jones remarked. “Everything has energy.”

As an avid naturalist who grew up exploring the woods of Maryland, Jones is a friend to all of the Earth’s creations, from shy shadow dwellers to delicate fluttering creatures. His work favors ethereal winged specimens such as moths, owls, and crows, as well as mythical beasts such as mermaids and unicorns.

Passageway is one of Jones’s most enigmatic creations. Two symmetrical deer jaw bones frame a diamond shaped masonite panel, unto which an inquisitive human face has been drawn. The face peers out from behind two calla lilies and a lissome frog, both drawn onto the deer jaw bones. The symbolism of the frog and calla lilies, coupled with the womb-like shape of Passageway, speaks to fertility and birth.

Inky black crows emerge in many of Jones’s artworks, including Sky Vault, a drawing that depicts soaring crows and wafting dandelion seeds, and references the Cherokee Indian belief that crows carry the departed to an afterlife known as the Sky Vault. Throughout his artwork, Jones employs many of the philosophies and beliefs of the Cherokee Indian nation, thanks to his personal Cherokee lineage and the many years he studied with a Cherokee shaman.

Jones remarked that he hopes viewers will feel as if they’ve stepped into a healing space, one free of judgements, where they are encouraged to embrace the playful side of life and just be. “Being happy with just being is the key. And, making artwork is a part of being.”

Gallery Hours*

Monday–Saturday, 10:00 am–6:00 pm

Thursday, 10:00 am–9:00 pm

Sunday, 12:00 noon–6:00 pm

*The Torpedo Factory may close at 5:00 pm for events. Please check Today's Hours to see if this affects your visit.