Gunda: The Movie - (A Film Screening by Life With Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary)

See this amazing film that is not in theatres only on July 17th! This event supports Life With Pigs Farm Sanctuary, a 501(c)3 nonprofit animal sanctuary and rescue here in Williamsburg. Life With Pigs is the home of over 20 rescue farm animals and shares a common mission with Gunda of allowing people to see life through the eyes of the animals living there and to develop a better understanding of these beings for the individuals they are.

ANNOUNCEMENT We will have a very special guest joining us for the movie screening. You might even say she is a VIP (Very Important Pig). Meet Pumpkin (picture below). Pumpkin's story has a lot in common with Gunda. She will be happy to meet you after the show!

Gunda is a artistic and mesmerizing visual journey into the life of farm animals. Without needing to use dialogue or narration, the film maker is able to tell the story of these animals and subtly send ones mind deep into thought about the true nature of who these animals are and how we understand them.

"Sublimely beautiful and profoundly moving" - New York Times

96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

While this film is rated G, it is not solely aimed at a younger audience in terms of entertainment. It is a silent documentary that allows animals to tell their own stories, and may not hold the attention of younger children. Recommended age is 8 and up.

"Kossakovsky cares deeply for the beings on the other side of the lens, and nurtures our sense of cross-species empathy by highlighting the oft-ignored complexity in their existences. There’s no Animal Planet-like voyeurism of mating rituals or brutal examples of Darwinism, likewise there is no effort to forcefully anthropomorphize them how a movie like “Babe” (with voices and fantastical story arcs) does to convince us of their similarities to us. Instead, he proves that many of the qualities we tend to attribute solely to the human condition are in fact found in other inhabitants of the planet." - RogerEbert.com

GUNDA was honored as Best Documentary by the Russian Guild of Film Critics (2021), the Sofia International Film Festival (2021), and the Stockholm Film Festival (2020). GUNDA won Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking at the U.S. Cinema Eye Honors Awards (2021). The American Society of Cinematographers declared GUNDA the winner of the Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography in Documentary Film (2021). GUNDA also won the Dublin Film Critics Award for Best Cinematography (2021)

This event is being hosted by Life With Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary.