Guided Property Walk at Montpelier

Join us for an interpreter-led, two-hour trail walk on the 3.55 mile Montpelier Loop Trail, learning about Madison's role as an early environmentalist, managing Montpelier today, tree identification, the duPonts, and more.

The Montpelier Loop Trail is designed for walkers and hikers who want to experience the full range of landscapes Montpelier has to offer. The trail runs past the Annie duPont Formal Garden, through the James Madison Landmark Forest and the Demonstration Forest, along horse pastures and wildflower meadows. Highlights include 150-year-old white oak and tulip trees, unobstructed views of the Blue Ridge, lovely vistas of the Montpelier House, and access to the Montpelier slave cemetery and the Madison family cemetery.

Begins at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center. $5/person. Dogs on leashes are welcome.