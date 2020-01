Join meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler and distinguished guests at the Virginia Living Museum's annual Groundhog Day ceremony and Super Bowl prediction. The Museum’s celebrity groundhog, Chesapeake Chuck, will make its appearance. Wear your team gear and witness the decision by Chuck for an “early spring” or “more winter.”

Ceremony begins in the outdoor amphitheater promptly at 1 p.m.

Included in museum admission. The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.